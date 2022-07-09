Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $695,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.47. 1,898,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,326. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

