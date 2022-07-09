Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EARN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

