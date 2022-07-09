EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Shares Down 20.4%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 120,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16,073% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

EML Payments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMCHF)

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

