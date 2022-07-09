EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Shares Down 20.4%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 120,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16,073% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.
EML Payments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMCHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EML Payments (EMCHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.