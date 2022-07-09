Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Enigma has a market cap of $125,833.61 and $103,007.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00219832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00395061 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

