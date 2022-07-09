Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. 24,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a PE ratio of -13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.
About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)
