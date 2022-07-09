ETNA Network Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $226,192.24 and $3,052.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

