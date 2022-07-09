Evercore ISI Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.07.

NYSE:DHR opened at $263.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.67.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Danaher by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

