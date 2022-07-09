Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $54.10 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $54.10 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

