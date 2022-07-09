Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.65) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.81) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,666.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. ASOS has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

