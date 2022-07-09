Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EE. Barclays started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 32.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EE opened at 21.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of 18.40 and a 52-week high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.