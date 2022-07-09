FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $401.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

