Financial Analysis: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) vs. CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

This table compares Arbe Robotics and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06% CSP 0.29% -0.98% -0.53%

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and CSP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 157.25 -$58.09 million N/A N/A CSP $49.21 million 0.80 $700,000.00 $0.03 290.43

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.20%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than CSP.

Summary

CSP beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.