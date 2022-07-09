First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 492,231 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 25.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 12.72% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $645,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

