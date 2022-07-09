First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

