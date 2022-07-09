First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CME Group by 102.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 122,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

CME stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.