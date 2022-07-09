First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,702,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 185,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

