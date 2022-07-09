First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

