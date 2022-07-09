First National Corp MA ADV Buys 2,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.