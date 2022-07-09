First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IJH stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

