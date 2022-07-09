Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 20.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

