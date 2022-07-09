FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.69. 254,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 595,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.