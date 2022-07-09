Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $71.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

