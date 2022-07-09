Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 279.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $2.73 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $797.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

