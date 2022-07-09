Frax Market Cap Hits $1.37 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $4.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,324,118 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.