Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.94) to €33.30 ($34.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($52.60) to €52.50 ($54.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

FSNUY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

