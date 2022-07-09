Function X Price Reaches $0.25 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $101.14 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,607.39 or 0.99969334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00041897 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

