FY2022 EPS Estimates for L’Air Liquide S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for L’Air Liquide in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for L’Air Liquide’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($163.83) to €160.91 ($167.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €140.91 ($146.78) to €135.00 ($140.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($143.94) to €145.45 ($151.52) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $26.04 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

