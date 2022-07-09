GFG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,102 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.26.

