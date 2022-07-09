GFG Capital LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $323.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

