GFG Capital LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $404.53 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.78 and a 200 day moving average of $517.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.