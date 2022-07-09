Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

