Good Life Advisors LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

