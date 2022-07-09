Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 152,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 93,730 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $231.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day moving average of $256.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.