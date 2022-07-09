Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

