Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $13,665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.