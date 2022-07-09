Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.