Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average of $266.58.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

