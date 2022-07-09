H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) PT Lowered to 44.00 at Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from 190.00 to 44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

