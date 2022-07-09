Handy Hits One Day Volume of $316,416.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Handy has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $316,416.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00575045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars.

