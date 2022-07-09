Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($209.38) to €179.00 ($186.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($218.75) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($151.77) to €138.80 ($144.58) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($171.88) to €174.00 ($181.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.56.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

