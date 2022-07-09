Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $597.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.90) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.14) to GBX 525 ($6.36) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

