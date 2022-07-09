HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $233.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.95.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

