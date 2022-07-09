Head to Head Analysis: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and MDU Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $5.68 billion 0.96 $378.13 million $1.76 15.19

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDU Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.05%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 6.09% 10.77% 4.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply-related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping and services; overhead and underground electrical, gas, and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and distributes transmission lines construction equipment. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

