Head to Head Contrast: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) versus Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 3.98 $527.32 million $6.80 10.92 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.76% 10.59% 1.42% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

