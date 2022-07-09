Head-To-Head Survey: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.41 $30.09 million $1.30 10.52 DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It was formerly known as DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.