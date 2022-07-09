Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($71.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.88 ($64.46) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($135.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

