Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.96 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

