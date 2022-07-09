HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 525 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.36) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.95) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 598.45 ($7.25).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 525.80 ($6.37) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,095.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.04.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,002.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

