HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $203.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00363961 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

