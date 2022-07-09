ICON Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $271.70 million and $4.72 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Coin Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
